Pedestrian seriously hurt in southeast Colorado Springs crash

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital following a crash Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. in an area near S. Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway. According to police, the pedestrian was clipped by a vehicle's side view mirror while walking along the roadway. The pedestrian was then hit by another vehicle and possibly a third.

Early into the investigation, police aren't sure if the pedestrian is at fault. It isn't clear if anyone will face charges in the incident.

No other details were available and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.