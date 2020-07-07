Pedestrian dies after crash involving impaired driver

One person is dead after a suspected DUI driver crashed into them while crossing the street.

Police responded to a traffic crash involving a car and a pedestrian before 11 p.m. Monday night on Platte Ave. and Swope Ave. It was determined that a car was westbound on Platte when it struck a pedestrian crossing the street.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, where they later died. The driver of the car remained on scene, but he was impaired.

27-year-old Mersudin Mahmutovic was taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Careless Driving resulting in Death, and Vehicular Homicide.

At the time of this writing, the victim has not been identified.

This is the 18th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, and the 4th pedestrian to be killed. At this time last year, there were 22 traffic fatalities.