Pearl Harbor survivor and Colorado Springs resident Donald Stratton dies at 97

A local Pearl Harbor survivor died in his sleep Saturday at the age of 97.

Donald Stratton's family said in a post on his Facebook page that he was surrounded by love to the end, passing away peacefully with his wife of 69 years and his son beside him.

"We are profoundly sad to say that last night, February 15, Donald passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his wife of nearly 70 years, Velma, and his son Randy. One of Donald's final wishes was that people remember Pearl Harbor and the men aboard the USS Arizona. Share their story and never forget those who gave all for our great country." the post read.

Stratton was just 19 years old on Dec. 7, 1941 when the Japanese attacked the U.S. Pacific fleet. The USS Arizona, where Stratton was stationed as a seaman first class, took a direct hit with a bomb detonating in an ammunition storage area directly below Stratton’s battle station. Stratton managed to pull himself through the flames to safety, suffering burns to more than two-thirds of his body.

Among many other accomplishments in his long life, Stratton also became a New York Times bestselling author with his book "All the Gallant Men."

Stratton is survived by his wife, four children, and 13 grandchildren.