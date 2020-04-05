Peace Corps send home all volunteers because of pandemic, including local man

Over 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers were sent home a few weeks ago from the countries they were serving, and many are still in limbo.

"They looked at us and said there is no plan of bringing us back currently so your service is ended and we started filling out paperwork."

Jacob Savoy was 11 months into a 27 month service in the country, Georgia, as an English teacher. That's when he was told he was going home.

"I had a feeling it was coming for a little while, but it still kind of was shocking," Savoy said in a video chat,

He bonded with the many students he had, and is hurt he didn't get a chance to say goodbye.

"I was heartbroken. I mean my kids, I had taught the entire school year with them and they actually had called off school in early February...so I was already out of school and when we got the call to evacuate it wasn't say goodbye to my kids."

To make matters worse, Savoy was sent home without many of his belongings because it was so sudden. He isn't sure what to do next, but hopes to return to the country soon one day.

"I made friends there, I had a family there, it was a host family, but people I was close to that I would like to see again and speak with again," he said.

In a statement, Peace Corps director Jody Olsen said:

"Fortunately, we were able to safely evacuate each of our posts, avoiding a situation where Volunteers would have been stranded overseas as borders and air space were shutting down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This was a tremendous undertaking, and it represents the very best of public service in a time of crisis."