Patty Jewett, Valley Hi back open to golfers -- with some important changes

Colorado Springs has reopened its two city-owned golf courses -- with some caveats.

As of Sunday, golfers can once again tee off at the Patty Jewett and Valley golf courses. However, in order for this to be possible, the city says it made several modifications to comply with the current public health order.

Starting Sunday, golfers will notice some changes at both courses:

- Reserving a tee time and making a payment will be done online only. Walk-on play is not permitted.

- Use of rental carts ad other equipment is prohibited.

- Shared touchable surfaces (such as bunker rakes, ball washers, water stations and scorecards) have been removed.

- The clubhouses are closed.

- The driving range is closed.

- The practice area is only open to people who reserved tee times online.

- Food and drinks will not be served.

“We know how important it is to get some fresh air, and we are grateful our outdoor spaces remain open for responsible use during the stay-at-home order,” said Parks Director Karen Palus in a statement announcing the reopening. “We evaluate usage of these areas daily and implore the public to follow public health guidance so these places can continue to serve as a respite during this difficult time.”

For anyone in the Springs area looking to get some outdoor time at a park, open space or golf course, the city says the following rules must be followed:

- Stay home if you or anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms.

- Playgrounds and pavilions, places designed to bring people together, are closed.

- Gatherings of individuals of any size are not allowed and sharing sports equipment is highly discouraged.

- Follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and while you’re recreating. Bring hand sanitizer with you to clean your hands often.

- Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from other parties at all times. In many cases, especially on trails, this may mean creating a single-file line. If this is not possible, find an alternate location or depart that space.

- Be prepared and assume restrooms are closed.

- Bring water. Public drinking fountains are disabled.

More about golf courses during Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order can be found here: "Some golf courses are open in Colorado, and that is allowed by the state"