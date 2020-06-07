Park dedicated to fallen Springs police officer vandalized

Police are looking for the vandals who spray-painted graffiti at a park dedicated to a fallen Springs police officer.

Officers were called out to Ken Jordan Park on High Noon Avenue at 9 a.m. Sunday, where they found several pieces of playground equipment vandalized.

Ken Jordan Park is named for Officer Ken Jordan, who was shot and killed in 2006 while providing backup for an officer on a DUI call. The suspect took a plea deal two years later to avoid the death penalty and is currently serving a life sentence with more than 150 additional years tacked on.

Some good Samaritans took it upon themselves to help clean the playground Sunday.

CSPD asks anyone with information on the suspects to call 719-444-7000.