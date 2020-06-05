Panel: Ex-Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper violated ethics law

Colorado's ethics commission has ruled that U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper violated state ethics law as governor by accepting a private jet flight to an official event and by receiving benefits he didn’t pay for at a corporate meeting in Italy.

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission dismissed four other complaints Friday against Hickenlooper. The complaints were filed by a conservative group led by a former Republican Colorado House speaker.

The commission has scheduled a June 12 hearing to discuss possible fines for the violations as well as for a contempt order it issued when Hickenlooper ignored a subpoena to appear at its hearing on Thursday. Hickenlooper has long denied the charges as politically motivated.

