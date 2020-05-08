Pandemic affects local flower businesses for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is right around the corner, but flower shopping for your mom this year will have some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Platte Floral near downtown Colorado Springs just reopened this week. Since the pandemic affected worldwide shipping, the shop had to cut back on their flower selection for this Mother's Day.

"Most of our flowers come in from overseas. Most of the growers have stopped cutting. The docks are closed, so they're trying to get around that," said floral designer Gene Wright.

Platte Floral wanted to donate their flowers to hospitals and nursing homes, but unfortunately had to throw them away due to health codes. Volunteers were able to maintain the greenhouse and plants though, the last several weeks.

The shop is taking orders based more on flower color, rather than flower type this year. Platte Floral is expecting about 1,000 orders just this week.

"Mother's Day is like our second to Valentine's. So it is like Black Friday so florists get it twice a year instead of once a year," Wright.