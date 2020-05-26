11 News confirms Palmer Lake officer's arrest following reported shooting that injured 1

A Palmer Lake police officer was arrested early Monday morning following a shooting at a home in Sedalia, which injured another law enforcement officer.

A spokesperson with Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Officer Brian Salzman and the other law enforcement officer were at a small gathering at the home when the shooting happened. Deputies were called out just after 12:15 a.m. Salzman was arrested and the other officer was taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not serious, and it's unknown if they were grazed by the bullet or if the bullet penetrated.

The identity of the victim and the agency they work for have not been released.

Salzman is facing felony second-degree assault charges, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and prohibited use of weapons. The spokesperson did not have specifics on what led up to the shooting but said based on the charges Salzman is facing, she didn't think the shooting was intentional.

As of Tuesday morning. Salzman had posted a $25,000 bond and was no longer in the Douglas County Jail.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.