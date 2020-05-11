PPLD loans out 3-D printers to make face shields

Even though library buildings are closed, the Pikes Peak Library District is making sure the equipment inside is being put to good use.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Library District

Four of the library’s LulzBot TAZ 6 3-D printers are being used to make the headbands for face shields.

“Almost from the moment this pandemic started, we were contacted by members of the local maker community asking if we were going to be utilizing our 3-D printers for this,” said John Spears, PPLD’s chief librarian and CEO. “It was pretty easy just to become part of the Make4Covid initiative and work with that community to get them out so that people could start producing personal protective equipment.”

The library district said the printers are averaging about 10 headbands a day, but they expect that number to go up as they ramp up production.

PPLD is also considering using more of its equipment to help out during the pandemic.

“We are looking into using our laser cutters where we could actually make the shields themselves with acrylic,” Spears said. “We are exploring using some of our smaller 3-D printers, and I think we’ve got somewhere between about six and 10 of those, that we can use to make the ear guards for masks.”

Once the headbands are made, they’re shipped to wherever the greatest need in the state is.

“The 3-D printers aren’t actually at the library right now,” Spears said. “What we’ve done is we have worked with local makers, and they actually have them because you have to have them under a very strict … protocols in terms of who is allowed to be around them since they are making medical equipment.”

Library buildings in the Pikes Peak region have been closed since March 16. At the beginning of May, PPLD said it planned to begin a phased reopening starting with curbside services. No firm date has been set yet, but the library district said people would be able to return materials and pick up items that are on hold.

In the meantime, PPLD said it would continue to loan out its equipment while it’s still needed.

“We’re here to serve the community, and we do that traditionally as a library. This is an opportunity for us to just serve the community in a different way, and everyone needs to come together during this pandemic to do their part and help out. This is just one more way that we can.”