PPE (personal protective equipment) drive-thru collection Sunday in Colorado Springs

Community members and local businesses are invited to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) on Sunday in Colorado Springs.

"Our firefighters, nurses, doctors, and public health workers desperately need help, and Project C.U.R.E. as well as its partners, will support their heroic, lifesaving efforts, primarily through the procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE)," Project C.U.R.E wrote in a release.

Last weekend a PPE drive at Mile High Stadium in Denver yielded 27 pallets of desperately needed supplies in four hours.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes and other organizations are helping out.

WHEN: Sunday March 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: UCHealth Park - Home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes at 4385 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80922. Entrance for Donation Drop-Off is at the corner of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Avenue.

WHAT IS BEING ASKED FOR:

The following unused items:

• Eye protection & goggles

• Face shields

• Surgical masks

• Sterile & non-sterile gloves

• Disposable gowns

• N95 Masks

• Sanitation Wipes

• Personal Wipes

Donations made on Sunday will benefit and be distributed to all hospitals in the Colorado Springs area.

All PPE drives will be staffed with an on-site medical professional to ensure they are taking the proper precautions to keep the folks running the drive as well as donors safe.

On top of the PPE Drives, Project C.U.R.E. is actively seeking PPE via its website and loaning out ventilators, respirators, and other COVID-specific equipment to hospitals and clinics. The most urgent unmet need is the procurement of N95 masks.

Click here for more information on Project C.U.R.E.