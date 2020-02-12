PHOTO GALLERY: Tons of adorable Colorado babies, submit your pics!

Gerber is accepting photo submissions for the company’s 2020 “spokesbaby.”

The company known for its baby food has launched its 2020 Photo Search. Click here for more details on how to submit your baby! Children from birth to 48 months are eligible. Parents are asked to submit photos, videos and the child’s story online. The grand prize winner will also receive a $25,000 cash award.

In honor of the photo search, KKTV 11 News put a call out for pictures of Colorado babies! Check out this most adorable photo gallery you will ever lay eyes upon below or submit your baby's pic: