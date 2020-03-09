PHOTO GALLERY: March supermoon pics, submit your own!

Check out the gallery of the "Super Worm Moon" by scrolling down.

Most of the photos are from March 9, 2020, but we are accepting any photos of the moon from any time taken in Colorado! Just include where and when you took the photo when you submit your own.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

The worm moon is just another name for the March’s full moon.

“At this time of the year, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworm casts to reappear, inviting robins and other birds to feed—a true sign of spring,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac says.

Officially, the full moon peaked at 1:48 p.m. EDT on Monday afternoon when the sun is out. But it will look full for much longer – from Sunday through Tuesday night.