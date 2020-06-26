Overnight house fire under investigation in northeast Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that sent one person to the hospital.

Firefighters were called to a town home at 1425 Oak Hills Drive in the northwestern part of Colorado Springs around midnight. Three people and two dogs were evacuated from the home.

Neighbors in the area were put under a voluntary evacuation and streets were blocked off. Firefighters tell us the flames spread from the home and burnt about 1/2 to one acre of grass.

One woman was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

68 firefighters are on scene. The fire was knocked out, and crews are now monitoring hot spots.

We have a crew on scene now working to learn more.