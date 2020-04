The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment released Thursday that over 100,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Colorado.

Exactly 104,217 initial claims were filed last week- which is is over double compared to the week before.

Similarly to the week before, the industry with the highest claims were in the restaurant and lodging business with 21,124 claims last week.

In Colorado over the past 4 weeks, 231,610 initial claims have been filed.