Outbreak of COVID-19 at an El Paso County summer camp among staff

An El Paso County summer camp is closing down due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is working with El Paso County Public Health on investigating the outbreak. The outbreak is at Eagle Lake Overnight Camp off Rampart Range Road near the Teller County line. The camp had about 150 staff on site as they were training to open for the summer. The outbreak occurred before any campers were there. A release was sent out Friday night by the state.

An investigation has identified an initial total of 51 individuals impacted by the outbreak:

-Four confirmed cases.

-Seven probable cases.

-An additional 40 individuals who have been exposed.

All of the staff members are 18 or older.

In light of the circumstances, Eagle Lake Overnight Camp has decided not to open this summer.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that this pandemic is far from over. This virus spreads rapidly among groups of people, and that is why it’s so critical for everyone to remain vigilant and to follow safety precautions to minimize transmission,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “Our current guidelines under ‘Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors’ limit group sizes and interaction in order to reduce the likelihood of large outbreaks that could reverse our progress and overwhelm local health care system capacity.”

Parents who have questions about the camp's closure should email eaglelake@navigators.org