Outbreak at Pueblo food facility; multiple employees test positive for COVID-19

5 employees tested positive at a local food facility, making it the third outbreak in the Pueblo County.

The Pueblo health department announced on Tuesday Mission Foods on Santa Fe Avenue had a COVID-19 outbreak, which is defined as 2 or more cases in a 14-day period.

“We are making sure the employees who have tested positive, as well as those who may have come in contact with them while at work, are isolating and quarantining as recommended," said public health director Randy Evetts.

Two employees of Mission Foods initially tested positive for COVID-19, prompting other employees to get tested at the Pueblo Community drive-thru testing site. Three additional employees have tested positive.

Public health officials do not believe any of the cases are related based on the contact investigation conducted. The contact investigation was conducted per established public health process and guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus in the facility.

Mission Foods temporarily shut down the facility to sanitize and disinfect the building. The facility has since opened. Employees are wearing masks and gloves and are adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Mission Foods is the third outbreak in Pueblo County, but first reported facility, business or non-household group. Two other outbreaks in the county were at long-term care facilities.