Outbreak at McDonald's, 2 other Springs businesses confirmed by health department

Three new COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed in El Paso County, including at a McDonald's and a care facility.

El Paso County Public Health defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases at a location within 14 days. The new outbreaks are at the following places:

- McDonald's at 535 Airport Creek Point (Three employees)

- Springs Fabrication at 850 Aeroplaza Drive (Two employees)

- Cheyenne Mountain Care Center at 835 Tenderfoot Hill Road (Two employees)

The health department also confirms new cases at the Space Center Drive Walmart and Goodwill on Austin Bluffs Parkway, where outbreaks were confirmed this week. At both locations, there are now four employees infected with the virus, up from three.

