Otero County Sheriff's deputy stabbed in the face

A deputy in Colorado was reportedly stabbed in the face just before the suspect turned the knife on himself.

The attack happened Sunday afternoon as police were responding to a domestic violence incident in the Swink area. When police made contact with the suspect in the vehicle, the attack happened. There was also a woman and children in the vehicle. The woman and children were able to get to safety.

Both the deputy and suspect are expected to recover. The suspect was identified as Anthony Guerra of Pueblo. He is facing charges tied to four outstanding warrants and is facing additional charges tied to the stabbing.

The attack remains under investigation.