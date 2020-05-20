Only girls will represent the Class of 2020 at one Colorado high school

As the superintendent put it, "17 top-notch young ladies" are getting set to graduate from one Colorado school. No boys will be honored at this year's ceremony for La Veta High School, marking a unique graduation!

There are a number of reasons each senior has made their family and their community proud. Three of the soon-to-be grads have committed to playing college volleyball. The school had never qualified for the state volleyball tournament until 2007, and this year's seniors made appearances in the state tournament four consecutive seasons. The squad placed second in 2018 and nabbed a spot in the final four in 2019.

La Veta High School also won the Colorado Succeeds Transformational Impact Award last fall and they were cited with the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org.

One of the seniors won the 200-meter dash in track last year, missing out on her chance to cross the finish line first again this season due to the pandemic.

Something these seniors won't miss out on is the amount of pride their community has for them! All 17 are set to be honored at a graduation ceremony this Saturday, May 23, online. Click here to visit the La Veta School District RE-2 Facebook page where the ceremony is scheduled to be streamed at 10 a.m.

You can see photos submitted for La Veta High School below: