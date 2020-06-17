Only 2-person electric racing kart in the world gifted to Overdrive Raceway, offering new activity for those with disabilities

Overdrive Raceway in Colorado Springs was given the only electric duo racing kart in the world, allowing people with certain physical disabilities the opportunity to race as a team!

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center announced the gift in a press release on Wednesday. The new "Storm Duo Kart" has two seats, something that is incredibly rare in the go kart marketplace.

“We’ve had a wonderful relationship with Overdrive Raceway for many years as the company’s owner is an amputee and has a wonderful heart and insight for providing access to people with disabilities. Each day Overdrive provides opportunities for people with disabilities to get off the sidelines and into the game, and now in this instance participating in fast-paced kart racing in the only duo cart available to the public in the United States and the world,” said Emily Shuman, Deputy Director of the RMADAC. “July 26th marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark civil rights law, and due to public gathering limitations, we decided the best way for our team to celebrate this major anniversary would be to provide a gift to those seeking fun and access to kart racing in Colorado Springs, The Rocky Mountain region and the nation.”

The kart is available for riding and has a top speed of 40 MPH.

Click here to visit Overdrive Raceway's website.

ABOUT THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN ADA CENTER:

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center provides information on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to individuals and organizations throughout Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is a member of the National Network of ADA Centers and is funded by National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR grant number 90DP0094-01-00). Our center is powered by and is a project of Meeting the Challenge, Inc., a CP&Y company located in Colorado Springs, CO. The center’s staff members represent a diverse and dynamic group of individuals who are dedicated to the driving spirit of the ADA as well as the complex standards behind the law. To connect with the Rocky Mountain ADA Center on social media, click here. The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is available to assist with any of the following areas: Material Dissemination, Technical Assistance on the ADA, Training, Referrals and Research.