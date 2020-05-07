'One year ago today, we lost a young hero,' remembering Kendrick Castillo

One year ago on Thursday, Colorado lost Kendrick Castillo following his heroic actions during the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch.

The attack was carried out at the Highlands Ranch school on a Tuesday. Students say Castillo ran towards one of the shooters, sacrificing himself to save others.

"One year ago today, we lost a young hero who died saving others at STEM School Highlands Ranch," Gov. Jared Polis Tweeted on Thursday. "Rest In Peace, Kendrick. Your bravery won't be forgotten."