One arrested, homicide under investigation

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide.

On Saturday morning, Manitou Springs Police officers were called to a home on the 10 block of Fountain Place for a welfare check.

Officers reportedly found a dead adult woman inside the home.

Manitou Springs Police Department asked for the El Paso County's Violent Crimes Unit to help.

49-year-old William Arthur Weaver was arrested and faces charges of First Degree Murder. The name of the victim has not been released.

There is no known threat to the community. This is a continuing active investigation and information will be released as the investigation allows.

If anyone has any information to provide pertaining to this case please contact our Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666