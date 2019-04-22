2 people plead guilty for their roles in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man in Fountain

A man and woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday for their roles in a deadly shooting that happened April of 2019.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Fernando Craig pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of 20-year-old Cordell Rosenburg. Craig’s co-defendant, Shawna Cowden, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Cordell’s body was found near the IHOP off Highway 85/87 in Fountain on April 21, 2019. A memorial could be seen the morning after several feet away from restaurant. Both Craig and Cowden were arrested about a week after the shooting.

Craig’s sentencing is slated for Oct. 23 as he faces 30 to 48 years in prison. Cowden’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 as she faces 25 to 35 years in prison.