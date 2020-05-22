Mayor of Karachi at scene of Pakistani plane crash says there are no survivors

An aviation official says a passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi.

Mayor of Karachi at scene of Pakistani plane crash says none of the 107 passengers, crew survived.

Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport. Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport.