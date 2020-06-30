Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain

Suburban Denver police say multiple officers are on paid leave during an investigation into photos that emerged of them near where Elijah McClain died last summer.

Three white officers stopped the Black man as he walked down the street and one put him into a chokehold. Interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said Monday that the suspended officers were depicted in the photos but didn't say what the images show.

Meanwhile, federal authorities announced Tuesday that they have been reviewing McClain’s death since last year to see if a civil rights investigation is warranted. They are also looking at whether one is needed in the case of the photos.

