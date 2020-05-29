Officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck charged with murder

Protests over police killings of black Americans have spread from Minneapolis to other U.S. cities.

Derek Chauvin. Photo courtesy Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Protesters on Friday night smashed windows at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, set a police car on fire and struck officers with bottles. Large protests in New York, Houston and other cities were largely peaceful, even in Minneapolis, where thousands marched downtown as the city’s curfew ticked past. It comes after the officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with murder.

Floyd was the handcuffed black man who died after pleading that he could not breathe. An attorney for Floyd’s family welcomed the arrest but said he expected a more serious murder charge.

