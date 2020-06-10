Officer hurt in shootout at Englewood light rail station; suspect dead

An Englewood police officer was injured and suspect killed in a shootout at a light rail station Tuesday night.

The incident started as a domestic violence call at the RTD station near West Hampden Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive. Sister station KCNC reports officers found the 31-year-old suspect aiming a gun at the victim. He started firing at police and officers traded fire. The man died at the scene.

There's no update to the officer's condition Wednesday morning. We will update this article as we learn more.