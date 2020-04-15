Nurses to get a free meal at Marigold Cafe starting Wednesday night at 5

Real estate company The Nehme Team and restaurant Marigold Cafe want to thank all of our local nurses for their heroism and tough work during the ongoing outbreak.

Wednesday at 5 p.m., nurses can come to Marigold Cafe and Bakery for a delicious dinner free of charge!

If you are a nurse, all you need to do is show up at the restaurant at 4605 Centennial Blvd. at 5 p.m. -- just keep that 6-foot distances from other nurses -- and you can get a free flatiron steak, chicken or vegetarian meal. Be sure to bring your ID, and get there early because it's first come, first serve.

For those paying customers at Marigold this week, all proceeds from sales between April 13-18 will be donated to the Sheriff Foundation to support the family of El Paso County Deputy Jeff Hopkins.

Hopkins lost his life earlier this month to the COVID-19 virus.

