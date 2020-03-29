Number of El Paso County deputies confirmed with coronavirus now up to 4

Four El Paso County deputies have now tested positive for COVID-19.

11 News previously reported on March 24 that two deputies had tested positive for the virus. A spokesperson with the sheriff's office confirmed two new positive cases with 11 News Sunday.

The sheriff's office said some of the deputies work at the county jail and others work in law enforcement. The office did not elaborate further.

All of the deputies are recovering with no major issues, according to EPSO. The sheriff's office said all necessary precautions were being taken with staff and El Paso County jail inmates.

As of Saturday, El Paso County had 184 confirmed cases. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates the number of cases county and statewide once a day around 4 p.m.

