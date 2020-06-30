Nuggets close practice facility after positive coronavirus tests

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by CBS4 sports, the Denver Nuggets have closed their their practice facility at the Pepsi Center after members of the team’s traveling party tested positive for coronavirus.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports two members of the traveling party tested positive over the weekend which brings the known total of positive tests inside the organization to five. Earlier in June, Coach Michael Malone told CBS4 sports that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility was closed to players and staff beginning on Saturday due caution and not wanting the virus to spread to any other traveling members. It could open again later in the week.

The Nuggets were scheduled to begin mandatory individual workouts on Wednesday but those have been postponed for at least a couple days while the team continues to get tested. The results of testing tomorrow will determine if the practice facility can re-open later in the week.

The Nuggets are scheduled to leave for Orlando on July 7, where they will resume practice and prepare for the resumption of the NBA season. A team source says the recent positive tests should not affect those travel plans.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus, a source confirmed to CBS4 last week. Jokic, was in Serbia and had his return to the United States temporarily delayed.

ESPN reports Jokic was asymptomatic.

The Nuggets aren’t the only team who has closed it’s practice facility. Recently the Brooklyn Nets closed their facility after two players, including former Colorado star Spencer Dinwiddie, tested positive. The Nets re-opened the facility today.