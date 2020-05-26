I-25 lane closure scheduled on Wednesday north of Colorado Springs for work on a wildlife crossing

Anyone who commutes north on I-25 from Castle Rock needs to know about a scheduled lane closure for Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation expects roadwork to take place from 3 a.m. to about 3 p.m. on May 27 from County Line Road on the north side of El Paso County to the Greenland exit. Crews are building four new wildlife crossings hoping to reduce the number of animal-versus-vehicle crashes.

The roadwork needs to be done during the day because the concrete requires warmer temperatures to set.

The right lane of I-25 is expected to remain open, but delays are expected.