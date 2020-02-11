1 lane back open on I-25 at County Line Road following big rig fire

One northbound lane is back open at the El Paso/Douglas county line following a big rig fire Tuesday morning.

At one point, the entire northbound side of the interstate was closed. Even with one lane back open, traffic cameras still show heavy backups between exit 163 and just north of the Greenland Road exit (167), where the fire happened.

It's unclear how the fire started. Based on the traffic cameras in the area, it appears to have been a moving truck that was involved.

We will update this story as we learn more.