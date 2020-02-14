Noise-generating training expected to continue through Feb. at Fort Carson

In a statement released Friday, Fort Carson said that noise-generating training will continue to be conducted through February.

The training, done by two 4th Infantry Division brigades at Fort Carson, will include artillery and aerial gunnery.

The training began Feb. 10 and is expected to continue through Feb. 28.

The release says that this training is necessary so that units are prepared for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the world.

"Throughout this time increased noise and dust should be expected including in the evenings and throughout the night due to large-caliber training with live munitions. Increased aviation operations should also be expected both at Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site and Fort Carson," the statement added.

Noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849. For more information contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-7525. After hours, please contact the 24-hour Fort Carson Operations Center at 526-5500 and ask for the On-Call Public Affairs Officer.