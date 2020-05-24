No serious injuries after 2 SUVs crash into embankment

Three people walked away from a crash no worse for wear after two SUVs crashed into an embankment Sunday morning.

State Patrol says they were called to Highway 285 just north of Fairplay around 10:20 a.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash or how both vehicles ended up in the embankment.

A spokesperson with State Patrol tells 11 News a 61-year-old man and his passenger in a Toyota Highlander were uninjured, while a 26-year-old woman in a Toyota RAV had "non-incapacitating injuries."

A dog belonging to one of the drivers is missing. If we get a description of the dog, we will add it to this article.