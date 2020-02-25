No one injured in two Pueblo overnight fires

No one was injured following two Pueblo overnight fires.

The Pueblo Fire Department responded to the first fire before 7 p.m. on the 1000 block of Cedar Street Monday night. Firefighters said food left on a stovetop caused a grease fire.

The Red Cross said a family of five lived in the house, but no one was injured. Firefighters were able to save several iguanas, but one cat died in the fire.

PFD Captain Woody Percival wants to remind people stovetop fires should not be put out with water and to make sure your fire alarms are working properly. He also said to never try and fight a fire, leave the home and call 911.

The second fire happened downtown around 2:30 a.m. on the 100 block of West B Street Tuesday morning. PFD said a cardboard box had paint and oily rags in it from renovating a unit in the building. Firefighters said the chemicals in the box through combustion started the fire.

PFD said the fire was contained in the box, but caused a lot of smoke in the area. No one was injured.

Percival said the recent high winds were not an issue to either fire because windows and doors contained the smoke and fire.