No one injured in Pueblo West fire; several pets died

No one was injured after an RV and mobile home reportedly caught on fire early Monday morning.

Pueblo West Fire Department responded to E. George Drive around 3 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival, crews found an RV fully engulfed in flames. The fire reportedly extended to the mobile home next to it.

PWFD said all three people involved were uninjured, although several dogs and cats died in the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation. PWFD does not believe it is suspicious.

"In the winter months, obviously there's a lot of challenges with people trying to keep warm," said Chief Brian Caserta. "Because we are not certain at this point early on in the investigation of what started the fire, it is possible that warming devices could have started the fire."