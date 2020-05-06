No jury duty on state trials through July 6

State jury trials in Colorado will have to be put on hold until after July 6, as the Supreme Court of Colorado suspends jury duty because of the coronavirus.

In an order, the chief justice said it's to follow current health guidelines on gatherings. District chief judges can ask for a waiver if they feel it's necessary.

As for other court matters, Chief Justice Nathan Coats says when possible, proceedings should be dealt with remotely and district courts should continue to operate on an emergency basis.

Despite the pandemic, a lot of other business must go on in the courts. That includes protection orders, bail hearings, probation hearings, juvenile proceedings, mental health proceedings and more.

The order also says chief district judges should try to have department employees work from home when possible.

Click here to read the entire order.

