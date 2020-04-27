New website for Colorado business owners breaks down best practices for when and how to open back up

Confused over the new "Safer At Home" order put in place by Colorado's governor?

The governor's office is hoping to clear up any confusion for business owners and residents across the state with a new website. Click here for the safer at home website. The website covers a variety of questions and provides resources for a number of business owners.

If you're a business owner, or someone looking to do some local shopping, click here for details on businesses that are currently open. If you would like to register for the site, click here.

"For the vast majority of us, this new phase won’t look much different than the last," Gov. Jared Polis wrote in a newsletter on Monday. "This new Safer at Home phase is meant to establish a level of social distancing that can be sustained for a longer period of time. It will allow us to gradually relax some of these restrictions on our economy and our society while protecting our health care system and our most vulnerable residents. We can’t go back to the way things were in January or February of this year. The brutal, honest truth is that we will likely need to maintain some level of distancing in our society until there’s a cure or a vaccine for COVID-19. That could take months, even years. And if we relax restrictions too quickly, we will lose the progress we have made, and we may overwhelm our hospital system, causing hundreds, if not thousands, of unnecessary deaths."