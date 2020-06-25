New law makes it easier for out of state employees to transition to working in Colorado

House Bill 20-1326 creates a program making it easier for military spouses to transfer their professional licenses for their careers when they move to Colorado. Before this, they would have to re-apply for a licenses which can take a long time.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says this bill will show people our city helps and supports military families.

The mayor also explains how this bill could potentially help clinch the spot as the permanent home fo the US Space Command.

According to Reggie Ash, Chief Defense Development Officer at the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, the Air Force grades each city on different things when it comes to searching for the permanent home. One of those things is adding value to military families. With this bill, military families will have an easier time transitioning to Colorado Springs if they are re-located here.

Ash says this bill will earn maximum points when it comes to evaluating where US Space Command will permanently stay.

Lawmakers say this is a "great victory" for Colorado.