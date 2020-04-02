New details in Gannon Stauch case, arrest papers leaked on social media

Thursday night 11 News learned new information on the murder of Gannon Stauch and what investigators believe his stepmother did.

11 News has the arrest papers for Letecia Stauch. They were leaked on social media and many people have already seen them. The documents are more than 30 pages. 11 News is choosing not to share the entire document online.

In the arrest papers, detectives say that evidence of blood was found in the 11-year-old's bedroom. Enough that it soaked through the carpet. Authorities say that is where they believe his stepmother killed him on Jan. 27, the same day Letecia reported him missing.

The documents lay out a case that alleges Letecia put Gannon's body in her SUV and dumped his body the next day in an area north of Palmer Lake in Douglas County. They say she cleaned up the crime scene and even went back a few days later to make sure the remains were hidden.

Gannon's remains were eventually found in Florida after Letecia was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Letecia reportedly called 911 on Jan. 27 at about 6:55 p.m. She claimed Gannon was supposed to be home an hour before. The arrest papers state her story "dramatically" changed multiple times in the coming days.

In her only on-camera interview, shortly after Gannon disappeared, Letecia told 11 News that she would never hurt her stepson. Click here to watch the full interview.

If anyone saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida during the time frame of February 3-5, 2020, we are asking you to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

The 13 charges Letecia Stauch is now facing include:

1) First-degree murder (after deliberation on or about Jan. 27)

2) First-degree murder by one in a position of trust

3) Child abuse resulting in death (feloniously, knowingly or recklessly caused an injury)

4) Tampering with a deceased human body

5) Tampering with physical evidence

6) Crime of violence (used, or possessed and threatened use of a deadly weapon, namely: firearm)

7) Crime of violence (used, or possessed and threatened use of a deadly weapon, namely: blunt instrument)

8) Crime of violence

9) Crime of violence

10) Crime of violence

11) Crime of violence

12) Crime of violence

13) Crime of violence

For more details on each of the charges, click here to see the documents provided to the public.

A source provided some of the gruesome details of what happened to the 11-year-old boy. 11 News confirmed Gannon was shot and stabbed before his body was put in a suitcase and tossed under a bridge in Florida. The details were CLICK HERE TO LEARN MOREfirst reported by a newspaper overseas. His remains were found by construction workers.

Timeline on the case

The timeline from the moment Gannon was reported missing to Stauch's arrest:

Monday, Jan. 27

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff's Office dispatch receives call of runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- 7:32 p.m., Gannon Stauch entered into state and national databases as active runaway

- Last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

- Nothing found on initial search

Tuesday, Jan. 28

- 12:29 p.m., case turned over to EPSO investigators

- Detectives conduct interviews, collect surveillance, follow up on additional leads

Wednesday, Jan. 29

- Investigation continues

Thursday, Jan. 30

- Upgrade case from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Friday, Jan. 31

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson

Monday, Feb. 3

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

- 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Thursday, Feb. 13

- Search for Gannon moves into Douglas County.

Friday, Feb. 21

- Douglas County search suspended. Sheriff's office says there remains the potential for search efforts to start up any time.

Monday, March 2

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 4

-Letecia reportedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail, according to a source.

Thursday, March 5

-Letecia arrives in Colorado Springs for a video advisement hearing.

Friday, March 20

-Authorities announced they believe they found the remains of Gannon in Florida and file new charges against Letecia.