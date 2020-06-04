New arrest papers: Letecia Stauch hatched plot to escape for jail

The woman accused of killing her stepson and posing his death as a runaway case has been concocting a plot to escape from jail, new court documents allege.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by 11 News Thursday, 36-year-old Letecia Stauch detailed her plans in letters to a fellow inmate at the El Paso County Jail, which included measuring herself to see whether she'd fit through the window and obtaining a broom to break the glass.

The affidavit says the inmate in question contacted a deputy and shared the letters, which were partially written in code and included a picture of "something that resembled the window in her cell." Below is an excerpt from that affidavit.

I received two letters from [the inmate] she claimed were from Ms. Stauch. Both letters had similar handwriting. In the first letter I opened, it was written that the writer's 'G-pa' was putting $75,000 in an account for a private attorney. ... The author wrote [the inmate] saying she would, 'much rather use the money to survive if you know what I mean.' In the letter was written, 'You have my word to make sure we are MIA. I got us covered!'"

About her alleged escaped plan:

"In a second letter, the author wrote she had been looking for days at her window. The author stated she already measured and drew something that resembled the window in her cell. ... The author wrote in the letter asking [the inmate] to check the broom piece since [the inmate] gets to use that item on her time out."

The inmate reportedly told the deputy she knows about Stauch's charges and "doesn't want to be involved or have anything to do with her."

After the deputy viewed the letters, the affidavit alleges that she and another deputy did a shakedown of Stauch's cell, where they found another letter.

"In this letter, the author makes the comment that if, 'something comes up on the news like she is no longer in jail or is missing to not be afraid."

Stauch is in court Thursday for escape charges, and will be in court Friday for the next step in the Gannon Stauch murder case.

Click here to read the affidavit.