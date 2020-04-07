New York City passes death toll from 9/11 attacks; governor says signs of hope are emerging

New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day jump in the outbreak.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the state's death toll since the beginning of the outbreak is now 5,489. More people have now died from the coronavirus in New York City than perished in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center. At least 3,202 people have been killed in the city by the virus, according to a new count released by city health officials Tuesday. The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city. A total of 2,977 were killed nationwide when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The news Tuesday, though sobering, comes at a time when there are some faint signs of hope for the nation's outbreak epicenter. Prior to the increase Tuesday, the death toll had held for several days and hospitalizations had dropped along with the need for ventilators -- a sign of a potential plateau. Health officials have said when a location passes its peak, slowing of cases will come first, with the death toll lagging behind by a week or two. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the April 7 numbers were likely just that, a lagging indicator, and said hospitalization rates were still falling, the New York Times reported.