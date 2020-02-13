New Raising Cane's opening in Colorado Springs, chance to win free Cane's for a year

Caniacs, rejoice! Opening day for Colorado's third Raising Cane's is nearly here!

The popular chicken hot spot is opening at 4530 Hilton Pkwy. on Tuesday. It will be the tenth in Colorado and the 496th nationwide.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The Lucky 20 drawing was held between 9-10 a.m.

“We are excited to grow in Colorado Springs and give Caniacs in the area even more reason to get their chicken finger fix,” said General Manager Brad Fleck. “The new restaurant is in a great location, close to Garden of the Gods, which is perfect for locals and visitors alike. We are proud sponsors of the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum Easter Egg Hunt! We can’t wait to continue our commitment to community involvement as we serve our ONE LOVE to everyone in the area."

Colorado Springs’ new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.