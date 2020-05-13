New Mexico's governor requires everyone to wear a face mask in public

New Mexico's governor announced on Wednesday she is requiring everyone in her state to wear face masks when out in public.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discussed the new requirement during a press conference.

"I'm convinced today that it is the better decision to require, mandate face masks... that's not optional," New Mexico's governor stated. "In terms of enforcement, extreme positive peer pressure."

The announcement was part of a slight reopening process in the state just to the south of Colorado. The next phase in New Mexico is scheduled to start on Saturday.

While some cities and counties are requiring face masks in Colorado, there is no statewide order requiring everyone to do so. However, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and health officials strongly encourage it.