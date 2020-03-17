Nevada to close casinos, businesses and ban dining out

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars, movie theaters and gyms, to close starting noon Wednesday to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

He's also telling restaurants to close their dining rooms and only offer takeout or delivery. The Democratic governor’s order Tuesday night follows similar moves by more than 10 other governors as states scramble to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Sisolak’s order gave thousands of businesses a little more than two days prepare.

The governor’s order follows an order the mayor of Reno issued Monday night.

