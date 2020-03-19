Neighbors helping neighbors, ViewHouse donates 50 boxed meals in Colorado Springs

During a time that is tough on everyone, ViewHouse Colorado Springs worked to give back to our community.

On Thursday, ViewHouse Colorado Springs donated 50 boxed meals via Silver Key Senior Services Meals on Wheels Program.

“During these difficult times we feel it is critical to take action and band together as a community so that we may come out of this stronger and more connected than ever before,” said Vice President Brad Manske. “We realize the challenges seniors face right now and we feel it is our civic duty to ensure that our community’s most at-risk are taken care of to the best of our ability. In addition to the donated food and produce we provided to our staff and their families earlier this week, are preparing boxed meals to support Silver Key’s Meals on Wheels Program so that these senior community members can enjoy delicious food without ever having to leave the safety of their home,” said Manske.

ViewHouse is currently offering to-go curbside pickup, DoorDash delivery options and off-site catering at all of their locations.

