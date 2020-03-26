Need help in Colorado with childcare, rent payment and more? Call 2-1-1

A simple three-digit number offers up a number of great resources across the State of Colorado for those in need.

If you are searching for shelter availability, childcare, rent payment assistance, or any other human resources need, 2-1-1 can connect you to available resources in your community.

2-1-1 Colorado is a confidential and multilingual service connecting people across the State of Colorado to vital resources in their local community. 2-1-1 serves as one central location where people can access over 7,500 health and human service resources.

2-1-1 provides navigation services to resources such as:

-Housing, including shelters and transitional services.

-Rent and utility assistance.

-Applying for SNAP benefits by phone.

-Childcare.

-Food/meals.

-Transportation.

-Clothing/personal/household needs.

-Mental health and substance use disorders.

-Employment.

-Education.

-Medical clinics.

-Dental clinic.

-Other government/economic services.

Click here for more information on 2-1-1.

NOTE:Callers may experience long wait times, as demand for information is high. 2-1-1 Colorado is hiring in order to reduce wait times and meet Coloradans’ needs.