Need help in Colorado with childcare, rent payment and more? Call 2-1-1

DENVER (KKTV) - A simple three-digit number offers up a number of great resources across the State of Colorado for those in need.
If you are searching for shelter availability, childcare, rent payment assistance, or any other human resources need, 2-1-1 can connect you to available resources in your community.
2-1-1 Colorado is a confidential and multilingual service connecting people across the State of Colorado to vital resources in their local community. 2-1-1 serves as one central location where people can access over 7,500 health and human service resources.
2-1-1 provides navigation services to resources such as:
-Housing, including shelters and transitional services.
-Rent and utility assistance.
-Applying for SNAP benefits by phone.
-Childcare.
-Food/meals.
-Transportation.
-Clothing/personal/household needs.
-Mental health and substance use disorders.
-Employment.
-Education.
-Medical clinics.
-Dental clinic.
-Other government/economic services.
Click here for more information on 2-1-1.
NOTE:Callers may experience long wait times, as demand for information is high. 2-1-1 Colorado is hiring in order to reduce wait times and meet Coloradans’ needs.