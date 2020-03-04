Nearly out of snow days, District 11 obtains state waiver

One of Colorado Springs' largest school districts says they are almost out of snow days.

With at least two more months of snow on the horizon, District 11 says it only has about a day left.

Colorado state law requires a certain amount of instructional hours for students per year. Some D-11 schools began adding time to the school day in January following a snowy autumn. There have been several snowstorms since then.

To help stay compliant with state law, D-11 applied for a waiver from the Colorado Department of Education. They were approved, making the first public school district in the state this academic year to obtain a waiver, our news partners at The Gazette report.

According to The Gazette, the waiver will enable the district to stay compliant with state law no matter how many more snow delays or closures occur in the coming months.

To be approved for a waiver, districts must make an effort to make up for lost time. A district spokesperson told The Gazette the district mulled a number of options including holding extra classes on Saturdays or after Memorial Day, but that the ideas would have added costs for hourly employees, required changes to food and transportation services, and affected families’ schedules.

The Gazette reports that D-11 is planning to study whether virtual learning days for older students could become an option. Falcon High School in District 49 started an e-learning program two years ago for snow days and Woodland Park Re-2 began a similar program this year.