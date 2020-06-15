NYPD closes plainclothes anti-crime unit in nod to reform

New York City’s police commissioner says the department is disbanding the unit involved in Eric Garner’s 2014 chokehold death.

Commissioner Dermot Shea says the NYPD’s anti-crime unit, which operated in plainclothes and focused primarily on seizing illegal guns, had been responsible for a disproportionate number of shootings and complaints. The change comes amid a nationwide reckoning over police brutality sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

About 600 officers working in the unit will be given new assignments. Shea says a separate anti-crime unit will still operate in the transit system and the department will continue to use plainclothes officers for things like surveillance and narcotics work.